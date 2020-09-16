Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates For Fans.

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean tv series. It is founded on the Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young, and the very first season premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2019. But Love Alarm Season 2 is exactly what we here to discuss.

Love alarm not only deals with a love story, but also with information protection, gay rights, the extreme consequences of heartache, and smartphone invasion. The show proved to be a commercial success. It was ranked among Netflix’s top releases in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Upon claiming this much success, it was pretty obvious to be renewed for a second season. So using its official renewal here is everything we know about Love Alarm Season 2.

When Will Love Alarm Season 2 Release

The second run of this dama was set to launch on the streaming platform in August 2020, But the coming of the series got postponed due to Coronavirus.

It’s now revealed that the new season will arrive in the next year since this Netflix series is experiencing some after generation problems. The main reason for the problem is Coronavirus. Everything has been stopped, and the production houses were closed, but now things are getting into norma. So we have to wait for a long for the new season.

Love Alarm Season 2: Cast!!

The expected cast who can appear in the next season of Love Aram:

Jo-Jo played with Kim So-Hyun

Hwang Sun-oh, played by Song Kang

Lee Hee-young, played by Jung Ga-ram

Il-Sik, played by Shin Seung-ho

Park Gul-mi, played by Proceed Min-si

Kim Jang-go, played by Z.Hera

Cheong Duk Gu, played by Lee Jae-Seung

The plot of Love Alarm Season 2

The season two will bring adventure to the story of Love Alarm since Jo-jo knows what she wants. She must choose between Hwang Sun-oh, a handsome design, and his best buddy Lee Hye-Yeong. They both like her. The story revolves around a beautiful girl Jo-jo, whose entire life is altered when she gets involved in a love affair due to a relationship application, which goes viral.