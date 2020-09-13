Home TV Series Netflix Lost in Space season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything...
Lost in Space season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know Here

By- Anish Yadav
The spread of COVID 19 has influenced the future of a few shows on the broadcasting giant Netflix’s platform. Lost In Space, as most of us know is the reboot of the first series released in the 1960s, that was inspired by a novel and a comic book. A film was made with a similar concept. The broadcasting giant has chosen to cancel a few of its series that it had renewed for new seasons. Lately, the fans of Lost In Space were concerned about the future of the science fiction series. But, the fans need not be the next season of Lost In Space is still on the cards. The audiences of the show are looking forward to watching the last season of Lost In Space on the broadcasting giant’s platform soon.

Lost In Space: When Would The Fan Expected See Science Fiction Series?

Lost In Space was renewed in March 2020, together with its renewal date it was also disclosed that this will be the final year. Filming of season 3 has not started yet because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. It’s thought that the filming will start somewhere between September 2020 and continue till January 2021.

Lost in Space season 3 cast: Who will be in Lost in Space season 3?

You can’t do Lost In Space without the Robinson family, so parents Maureen and John, played by Molly Parker and Toby Stephens will return.

The Robinson kids, Judy, Will, and Penny aka Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Mina Sundwall will likewise be back for more. Both generations will have a different focus in season three, but we’ll get to this in a moment.

Sibongile Mlambo, who played Angela at the very first season, was promoted to series regular in season 2, so we expect she’ll go back for season 3 too.

We would also expect the actors behind the series’ most charismatic villains, Parker Posey and Ignacio Serricchio (June Harris and Don West respectively), will return to cause problems also.

What Do We Know About Lost In Space Season 3?

For starters we all know that the filming will happen in a new place, it’s supposed that this season’s place in Burnaby in British Columbia, Canada. According to a viewer’s theories, Grant Kelly is going to be shown alive, and cast from prior seasons will be shown again. Also, we could say that now we’ll be in another world for this season.

Lost In Space: What Is In Story For Your Fans In The next Season?

The producer of Lost In Space has not revealed any details about the upcoming season of the series. The final season will show the man who has been sending signals to the Robinson family. The viewers will also observe the Robinson family reuniting after getting separated.

