Log Horizon Season 3: Everything We Know About the Anime’s Overdue Return

The recently announced third period of Log Horizon is subtitled Fall of the Round Table, that’s also the name of the 12th novel of the series’ source material. The huge delay in the series’ production may result from the anime adapting more about the mild book series, which it had caught up by the conclusion of the second season. Additionally, Mamare Touno, the author of these light books, was charged with tax evasion in 2015, which held the books’ continuation. With their schedule coming back to normal, however, there will be more substance to pull from.

The show will probably pick up from the past’s established plot thread of the invasion of these otherworldly monsters known as the Tenwazawai. This is not only going to induce a further rift between the East and West empires but also the Round Table Alliance which was devoted to bringing peace to Akiba. The new season is currently set to be published in Japan in October of this year, though no particular date has been given. The cast from the past seasons will be coming, and Studio DEEN, that animated Season 2, are also coming back to generate Season 3. Since Touno had planned to compose at least 15 volumes of this show, there ought to be sufficient material for this season to complete the series’ narrative.

Unfortunately, several adventurers becoming used to their new surroundings distract them from the ensuing threat of invading hordes of goblins and creatures. The usual heroes and Ancients of this game had seemingly disappeared in the function that trapped the players in the match, although the nobles of this Akiba fought and argued over how to take care of the circumstance. Therefore, it dropped upon the adventurers to shield the town and its non-playable character inhabitants (known as Landers). This also saw Shiroe learning various methods, such as a high-level magic skill which managed to turn a mortal Lander into a respawnable participant. While the danger of the goblins is defeated, a new foe in the kind of an ultra-powerful guild named Plant Hwyaden soon makes its presence known to Akiba.