Home Top Stories Log Horizon Season 3: Everything We Know About the Anime’s Overdue Return
Top StoriesTV Series

Log Horizon Season 3: Everything We Know About the Anime’s Overdue Return

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The recently announced third period of Log Horizon is subtitled Fall of the Round Table, that’s also the name of the 12th novel of the series’ source material. The huge delay in the series’ production may result from the anime adapting more about the mild book series, which it had caught up by the conclusion of the second season. Additionally, Mamare Touno, the author of these light books, was charged with tax evasion in 2015, which held the books’ continuation. With their schedule coming back to normal, however, there will be more substance to pull from.

The show will probably pick up from the past’s established plot thread of the invasion of these otherworldly monsters known as the Tenwazawai. This is not only going to induce a further rift between the East and West empires but also the Round Table Alliance which was devoted to bringing peace to Akiba. The new season is currently set to be published in Japan in October of this year, though no particular date has been given. The cast from the past seasons will be coming, and Studio DEEN, that animated Season 2, are also coming back to generate Season 3. Since Touno had planned to compose at least 15 volumes of this show, there ought to be sufficient material for this season to complete the series’ narrative.

Also Read:   On My Block season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Read Here.
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Storyline And Other Major Details

Unfortunately, several adventurers becoming used to their new surroundings distract them from the ensuing threat of invading hordes of goblins and creatures. The usual heroes and Ancients of this game had seemingly disappeared in the function that trapped the players in the match, although the nobles of this Akiba fought and argued over how to take care of the circumstance. Therefore, it dropped upon the adventurers to shield the town and its non-playable character inhabitants (known as Landers). This also saw Shiroe learning various methods, such as a high-level magic skill which managed to turn a mortal Lander into a respawnable participant. While the danger of the goblins is defeated, a new foe in the kind of an ultra-powerful guild named Plant Hwyaden soon makes its presence known to Akiba.

Also Read:   Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And More Other Details
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Striving to get a Film?? That's daring. Here you go, we have you the truth about the film. Batman was a superhero, looked in...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You To Know So Far !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Jack Ryan season 3 has not yet been published in Netflix, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release date hasn't yet been...
Read more

Spider Man Into The Spider Verse 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More About It

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Spider-Man is a marvel of Marvel itself, along with the personality that got much attention than ever. Likes of Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and...
Read more

Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Renewal And Other Exciting Update

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Here is everything to know up to now about Hanna season 3's story, characters, and release date. Made by David Farr and adapted from...
Read more

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Want To Know

Netflix Anand mohan -
Back in 2018, Netflix appeared with the anthology horror series titled The Haunting Of Hill House. Mike Flanagan is the inventor of the spooky...
Read more

Castlevania Season 3: The Harvest Cast And More Detail Here

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Castlevania has gotten sexy before, but "The Harvest" actually kicks it up a notch, wasting little time before showing us Hector (Theo James) putting...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Circle Season 2: The Circle is a reality series on Netflix. Its very first time was Published on January 1, 2020, and is still...
Read more

Dead Island 2 : Release Date, Gameplay, Developers And More Other Info

Gaming Anand mohan -
The case of 'Dead Island 2' is a curious person. The initial'Dead Island' game wasn't especially well-received by critics. On the other hand, the...
Read more

The Last O.G season 4: Cast And Characters, Plot, Lines Release Date And The Trailer!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
This series is just one of those American series which become more popular amongst the folks. John Carcieri and Jordan Peele make the series...
Read more

Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And The Biggest Scam In India

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The teaser for the Hansal Mehta led web-series, Scam 1992, including the life of Harshad Mehta, has just been released and does justice to...
Read more
© World Top Trend