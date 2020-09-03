Little Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Little Things Season 4: It is an Indian Comedy-Drama web series by Netflix which tells the story of a millennial couple living together in Mumbai. The series has entertained the Indian viewer with its light-hearted and quirky storyline while focussing on the hardships faced by couples these days to make their relationship work. This feel-good internet series is created by Dhruv Sehgal, who also stars in the series, and headed by Ruchir Arun and Sumit Aroraa. Three seasons are out so much, and fans are now awaiting the release of Little Things Season 4. Here’s everything you want to know.

Release

The filming was supposed to begin in February 2020. However, due to this Covid-19 pandemic, the release date has now been altered. Although, no official confirmation was created regarding when Season 5 of Little Things will be released. We can only predict the new season to be premiered in November or early 2021.

Cast

Dhruv Sehgal plays Dhruv Vats and Mithila Palkar plays with Kavya Kulkarni in lead roles. We would also see Navni Parihar as Ila Kulkarni, Rishi Deshpande as Satish Kulkarni, Loveleen Mishra as Dhruv’s mom, Veenah Naair as Mrs. Latha Iyer, Abhishek Bhalerao as Murthy, Priyanka Arya as Sushmita, Varun Tiwari as Akshay, and Anika Ghaisas as Nupur in recurring characters.

Recap/Plot

The 3rd season revolves around a completely different scenario from the last seasons where watch Dhruv and Kavya undergo a long-distance connection. Dhruv moves to Bangalore and Kavya gets back to her job in Bombay, starting a new chapter in their own lives. Dhruv adapts quite well to his new life. Kavya, on the other hand, can’t stop thinking about Dhruv, and his absence simply makes it worse for her. At the end of the season, they returned home to their parents in Delhi and Kanpur respectively. After Season 4 arrives, nothing else will be as great as seeing these lovebirds return once again. Fans also hope to see the duo getting married at the following season alongside some spiced up storyline between the two of them.