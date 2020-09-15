- Advertisement -

Lionel Messi football’s second billionaire.Lionel Messi has been denied a possibly money-spinning move from

Barcelona this month following a contract dispute,but the maestro is still the planet’s richest football player.

- Advertisement -

According to a list compiled by Forbes,

Messi’s total earnings this season will be $126 million — $92 million by his wages and $34 million .

Not surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second but earnings of $117 million will soften the blow for the Juventus forwards,

as will his standing as the maximum followed football player on the planet on social networking.

Neymar comes from third on the Forbes list ($96 million) together with his Paris St Germain teammate, 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe, up in fourth place ($42 million).

The Premier League remains the planet’s richest national soccer league.

However, just two of its outfield players feature in the top 10 of their prosperity table Liverpool’s title-winning striker Mohamed Salah in fifth place ($37 million) and Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba ($34 million) in sixth.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the sole Bundesliga participant, in ninth.

Messi reluctantly consented to remain at Barcelona for the following year this past month,

despite stating in the aftermath of an 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich he desired.

He contended that a clause in his contract saying a 700 million euros launch fee would have to be fulfilled for him to join a different team was no more busy and that he would leave on a free move

— a scenario that could have enabled him to control astronomical wages in the likes of Manchester City.

Messi, 33, is in the last season of his contract could leave for free following summer.

By staying together with the Catalan club, Messi is in line to get an $83 million dedication incentive, therefore it’s possible he’ll continue to best the money graphs.