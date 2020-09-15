Home Movies Laxmmi Bomb An edge-of-the-seat horror-comedy All you want to know
Movies

Laxmmi Bomb An edge-of-the-seat horror-comedy All you want to know

By- Akanksha
The directorial debut of Raghava Lawrence in Hindi movie.

Laxmmi Bomb is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence.

An edge-of-the-seat horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar as a man possessed by a transgender ghost. Watch Laxmmi Bomb …

A remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana

It stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as the main lead.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically and will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.

The film, a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana, was announced in the second half of January 2019 and the filming was wrapped up on 1 March 2020.

Release Date

Originally the film was scheduled to be released on 22 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later On, 29 June 2020, Disney+ Hotstar conducted a virtual press conference where it was announced that the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar

Exclusively as part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex initiative which was a result of theatre shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akanksha

