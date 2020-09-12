Home Gaming Latest Updates About New Party Members In Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part...
Gaming

Latest Updates About New Party Members In Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2

By- Anand mohan
When Final Fantasy 7 Remake was published, it honored the characters and story of the original game when moving the plot into new and interesting places. That also meant shaking up the way some playable characters in the first appeared in the game. Because of that, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two may use new playable characters in unexpected ways.

The narrative for FF7 Remake Part two will pick up following the events of the first match, the significance Cloud and the others are outside of Midgar and in the open world. This may take the narrative of Final Fantasy Remake Part 2 into new areas, but it might also change the way players meet new playable characters from the game.

Although introduced at the very first Final Fantasy 7, Red XIII will surely be a fully fleshed-out playable character in FF7 Remake Part 2. According to Cait Sith’s cameo at FF7 Remake, the plush toy will be playable too, especially since the story’s plot will probably take Cloud and the others to the Gold Saucer, in which they met Cait Sith from the first game. However, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will almost certainly introduce new playable characters missing from the first game.

New Party Members In Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two

Cid Highwind is another likely candidate for new playable characters in FF7 Remake Part two because the sequel would not be complete without the gruff engineer. In any case, Final Fantasy games need Cids – they’re an iconic part of the sequence. But, playable characters in the original like Yuffie and Vincent might not make it into Remake Part 2. Most likely, Square Enix will wish to save some characters for the third entry, and Vincent and Yuffie create the most obvious choices. However, if the business decides to go ahead and make them playable, fans surely won’t mind.

The former SOLDIER was a minor character in the first, although he became a fan-favorite and even got his very own spin-off game. Because of the finish of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and programmer confirmation, fans know that Zack is still very much alive now. That could be setting the stage for introducing Zack as a brand new party member in FF7 Remake Part two, since Square Enix has already teased its offering Zack a bigger part this time around.

For now, these seem like the most likely new playable characters to be added to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two. Square Enix may affirm some of them as playable along the way, but do not expect to understand every new party member before the game releases. Hopefully, fans will learn more about the game – and the characters – shortly.

Anand mohan

