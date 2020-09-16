- Advertisement -

Las Vegas Update First Non-Smoking Casino Resort On The Strip Opening

The coronavirus has hit Las Vegas tough in phrases of inn and restaurant closures, but for fans of smooth air, there may be one interesting bit of top information coming because the city continues to reopen. The entire Park MGM online casino lodge complicated will become permanently non-smoking, along with its boutique NoMad lodge and all different centers. This is the first important casino at the Strip to go non-smoking – something a vocal organization of MGM customers has been requesting.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) operates extra than a dozen lodges and casinos inside the metropolis, most famously the MGM Grand, the most important in Las Vegas, Aria, and Bellagio. Today the corporation introduced that following the reopening of the Four Seasons inside the Mandalay Bay online casino inn, on September 25, Park MGM will reopen their doorways because the Strip first completely online casino motel on September 30.

This is huge news for non-smokers, but also the hospitality industry, as this marks the final of all MGM houses around the world to come lower back on line following closures in advance this yr amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Just to be clear, while that is critical news for enthusiasts of Las Vegas and a huge replacement of the town’s tourism offerings, I am no longer advocating travel to Las Vegas (or anywhere else for that count) at this moment. Leisure tour in the modern panorama is a completely complicated and private choice, and I am certainly now not going to Vegas inside the close to destiny.