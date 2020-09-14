Home Lifestyle L-cysteine can significantly reduce hangover symptoms
L-cysteine can significantly reduce hangover symptoms

By- Ritu Verma
L-cysteine can significantly reduce hangover symptoms .The majority of us understand exactly what it feels like to wake up after a late night of owning a couple too many alcoholic drinks.

It may be a hassle, lethargy, anxiety, or nausea and vomiting, but the majority of us are there at some point or another.

We are predisposed to develop our plans for dealing with this dreadful feeling

— such as downing some aspirin plus a few Gatorade — but scientists in the University of Helsinki,

in partnership with the University of Eastern Finland, might have discovered the”cure” for the condition.

The analysis, which demands the scientists to collect many men and women that were prepared to get

drunk for free (I bet that was hard), was printed in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism.

“Alcohol-related hangover symptoms: nausea, headache, tension and anxiety cause worldwide

substantial quantity of medical issues and financial losses,” the investigators write.

“Many of the harmful effects are generated by alcohol and its metabolite, acetaldehyde, which is also a frequent

ingredient in alcohol drinks. The goal of the current study is to investigate the impact

of this amino acid L-cysteine about the alcohol/acetaldehyde associated aftereffects.”

They each spent hours drinking, and also the consequences of the alcohol in the drinks was approximately 10 percent.

After the topics had been”clearly intoxicated,” the investigators gave them among 3 pills.

The first was a placebo, although the third and second tablets comprised 600mg or 1,200 milligrams of L-cysteine.

When the subjects awakened the next morning, they were given a questionnaire to gauge their general hangover seriousness.

The results were interesting and rather unexpected. “L-cysteine will lower the

requirement of ingesting the next day with less less hangover symptoms:

nausea, headache, tension and anxiety,” the investigators concluded.

“Absolutely, these consequences of L-cysteine are exceptional and appear to have a potential in relieving

or preventing these symptoms that are harmful in addition to reducing the risk of alcohol dependence.”

L-cysteine can be bought as a nutritional supplement, although little

is understood about how secure it is for long term usage or large doses.

This study generated several interesting findings, however I think that it’s safe to say

that you should not stock up with this and begin making it a part of your weekend .

Ritu Verma

