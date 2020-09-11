Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Details

- Advertisement -

About Knightfall Season 3

It may be not very pleasant to the medieval drama lovers show Knightfall the show isn’t getting a third season. This abrupt cancellation by the background channel is due to the insufficient viewer evaluations that followed two seasons of this series.

However, the series succeeded in securing itself a strong fanbase demanding the annulment of their history stations cancellation.

- Advertisement -

Knightfall Season 3 renewal status

On the other hand, this series’s viewership wasn’t large, and thus the renewal of Knightfall Season 3 is canceled. The season finished on loose ends, and also, the fans wanted to see more of the epic poem. However, there are very few chances of this happening. The bad news remains that History has officially canceled the sequence.

The Plot of Knightfall Season 3

The medieval drama chronicles the story of Knights Templar. Made by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, the series was filmed in and around the Czech Republic and Croatia. The first season aired in December 2017 and was followed by the next season in March 2019. The two-season accounts for eighteen episodes in total, each with a running time of twenty-five minutes.

The series revolves around templar leader Landry du Lauzon, standing tall among the rise, success, fall, and punishment of the Knight Templar beneath the French emperor King Phillip IV of France.

The show has a cast including Tom Cullen as Laundry, Julian Ovenden as Tancrede, Tom Forbes as Prince Louis, and Ed Stoppard as King Philip. Actor Mark Hamill joined the cast in the next season as Talus. The show was valued for its ability to stick to historical facts and for being well researched.

Expectations from Knightfall Season 3

Following the history channel canceled the series, a glimpse of hope seemed following Netflix took the show on its flowing platform. The series faired poorly after it received a score of 0.12 and obtained just 650k viewership. The fall of nearly 50 percent of viewership from the second season had motivated the history station to cancel the next season.

However, suppose Netflix is effective in gathering views. In that case, it may go forward with renewing the series for another season, which may be expected to check into the personality of Pope Clement and the way the Knight Templar will take revenge against him. They also want to find out about Watchmen. Together with the Star Wars star Mark Hamill, the original cast is also expected to make a comeback.