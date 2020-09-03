Home Entertainment Kingdom Season 3: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Plot, When Is It Coming...
Kingdom Season 3: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Plot, When Is It Coming On Netflix, What To Expect?

By- Alok Chand
Kingdom Season 3, Kingdom is a Korean show spread by Netflix all around the world. It’s composed by Kim Eun-hee and made by AStory. Kim Seong-hun is the director of this thrilling horror collection.

Kingdom Season 3

Length of Kindom Season 3

Ever since the release of its second season lovers is eager about another season, however, there’s absolutely no confirmation about the renewal yet. The writer and the director of this Kingdom have made a few statements in interviews that give us hope for a year 3.
As we know, year 2 published this year it might be too early to expect another season soon. The pandemic has added up as a different limitation.

The Cast of Kingdom season 3

There no official info but in line with the prior season, we hope to observe the following

characters in the upcoming season.
Crown Prince played by Chang Ju Ji-Hoon
Seo-Bi Bae played with Doo-Na
Young-Shin played with Kim Sung-Kyu
Jo Beom-Pal played by Jun Suk-Ho

We hope that the makers confirm the throw shortly until then we’ll adhere to our assumptions.

The Release Date of Kingdom Season 3

The very first season we were released on 25th January 2019 & the next season on 12th March 2020. There’s no word about the launch of the 3rd season till now. Considering the COVID-19 situation, it is quite clear that the season will not launch this year. The devastating pandemic has influenced the industry, and all the shootings are postponed. We might get the 3rd year in 2021.

The Expected Plot of kingdom Season 3

Hopefully, the 3rd year will be about the wake of season 2. We may see more about the character of Jun Ji Hyun and her plans. The season will also tell us about the odd plant seller. Season 3 will witness the new prince who’s now a grown-up. He might be immune from turning into a zombie, but we are sure that he might become a hybrid or some other creature.

