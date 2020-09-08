Home Top Stories Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other...
Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other News

By- Anand mohan
Killing Eve is a black comedy spy-thriller drama that is based on the publication series Villanelle from Luke Jennings. Each series had a unique female head writer. The first season of this show came out on 8th April 2018.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer received many awards and compliments for their principal role while Fiona Shaw received the best-supporting Actress award for her role in Killing Eve. Now that season 3 of Killing Eve is finished. The fans of the show want season 4, Which was Announced a revival back in January 2020?

Release Date

Until now, the official launch date of year 4 Killing Eve hasn’t yet been announced because the production house of this series is on pause right now due to the current situation of COVID-19.

We can’t predict when the team and cast member of series will restart the filming of year 4.

Cast

Sandra Oh cast as Eve Polariser, MI5 Agent.
Jodie Comer cast as Oksana Astankova, a skilled assassin.
Kim Bosnia cast as Konstantin Vasiliev.
Fiona Shaw cast as Carolyn Martens, mind at Russian section of MI6.

Game of Thrones’ celebrity Gemma Whelan who played Yara in that show played Carolyn’s daughter Geraldine in Season 3 of Killing Eve however she does not have a fantastic relationship with her mum. So it is not clear whether she will be in the cast list of Season 4 or not.

Plot

The last episode of Killing Eve season 3 ended to a shocking note because Carolyn murdered her older Paul Bradwell, who was a member of The Twelve group. Twelve is a key organization that hires assassins to kill strong folks in Europe.

We don’t have any confirmed information about the plot of Season 4 however we can say that it will begin from where it ends.

Trailer

Regardless, the official trailer of Killing Eve year 4 isn’t out yet because Season 4 hasn’t yet begun shooting.

