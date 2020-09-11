- Advertisement -

Kamala Harris depended on new revelations about President Trump in Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s new book

President Trump

Rage to strengthen her myriad lines of attack against the president in a campaign event in Florida’s battleground state.

Woodward’s book, which comes out Tuesday, comprises shocking new details about President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic —

such as personal remarks from the president who showed he believed the virus was much more severe early on stated publicly.

Sen. Harris said the revelations in Woodward’s novels are”outrageous” and evidence of why President Trump needs to be removed from office.

Talking to black leaders throughout an event in the battleground state,

Harris argued that Woodward’s new reporting — which, among other things

disclosed that Trump thought the pandemic was worse early on than he confesse publicly — demonstrates the president ought to be removed from office.

“This is a person who isn’t concerned about the health,

security and well-being of the American people and is honestly participate in a reckless disregard of their lives and the health and well-being of our nation,” Harris state.

“I find it so outrageous.”

Her remarks came a day after Woodward’s reporting, along with an audio recording of Trump to back it up sent the Web into a frenzy.

During a telephone call with Woodward for the publication back on February 7,

back at the early days of awareness of this virus,

and when Trump was still promising it would go away, he told Woodward:

“You breathe the air and that is how it’s pass.

And so that’s a very tricky one. That is a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous influenza”

He excoriated Trump’s handling of the response to the coronavirus

(which has been responsible for a few 2,740 deaths in Florida and 162,000 cases from the country, at the time of the writing).

“We call him a racist but we have another term now because he’s a murderer.

” The president’s argument is basically that he didn’t need to panic people,

insisting that when he had made those remarks to the American people in the time,

it might have sparked panic, a run on businesses,

and other dire consequences.

“I am the leader of the nation, I can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people,” Trump told Hannity.

“I do not wish to scare people.

people not to fear, and that is exactly what I did.”