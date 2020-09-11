Home In News Kamala Harris Depended On New Revelations About President Trump In Washington
In News

Kamala Harris Depended On New Revelations About President Trump In Washington

By- Akanksha Ranjan
- Advertisement -

Kamala Harris depended on new revelations about President Trump in Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s new book

 

President Trump

- Advertisement -

 

Rage to strengthen her myriad lines of attack against the president in a campaign event in Florida’s battleground state.

Woodward’s book, which comes out Tuesday, comprises shocking new details about President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic —

such as personal remarks from the president who showed he believed the virus was much more severe early on stated publicly.

Sen. Harris said the revelations in Woodward’s novels are”outrageous” and evidence of why President Trump needs to be removed from office.

Ahead of the book of Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s new book Rage on Tuesday,

Also Read:   Tinder: Coronavirus Prompts Tinder To Create Its'Passport' Attribute Free Until April

which contains damning new revelations about President Trump’s answer into the coronavirus pandemic,

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen.

Kamala Harris on Thursday used the publication to buttress her newest attacks on Trump during a campaign stop in Florida.

Talking to black leaders throughout an event in the battleground state,

Harris argued that Woodward’s new reporting — which, among other things

disclosed that Trump thought the pandemic was worse early on than he confesse publicly — demonstrates the president ought to be removed from office.

Also Read:   A New Coronavirus Immunity Study Provides Exactly The Identical Conclusion Similar Newspapers

“This is a person who isn’t concerned about the health,

security and well-being of the American people and is honestly participate in a reckless disregard of their lives and the health and well-being of our nation,” Harris state.

Also Read:   Most Of TV Shows Which Will Realesed On 2021 Dealy Due To Corona Pendemic

“I find it so outrageous.”

Her remarks came a day after Woodward’s reporting, along with an audio recording of Trump to back it up sent the Web into a frenzy.

During a telephone call with Woodward for the publication back on February 7,

back at the early days of awareness of this virus,President Trump

and when Trump was still promising it would go away, he told Woodward:

“You breathe the air and that is how it’s pass.

And so that’s a very tricky one. That is a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous influenza”

He excoriated Trump’s handling of the response to the coronavirus

Also Read:   JetBlue Will Promotions Provide a Powerful Incentive To Look At Later This Year Traveling

(which has been responsible for a few 2,740 deaths in Florida and 162,000 cases from the country, at the time of the writing).

 

“We call him a racist but we have another term now because he’s a murderer.

” The president’s argument is basically that he didn’t need to panic people,

insisting that when he had made those remarks to the American people in the time,

it might have sparked panic, a run on businesses,President Trump

and other dire consequences.

“I am the leader of the nation, I can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people,” Trump told Hannity.

Also Read:   US Spent $2.1 Billion On COVID-19 Vaccine Contract

“I do not wish to scare people.

people not to fear, and that is exactly what I did.”

- Advertisement -
Akanksha Ranjan

Must Read

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Needed To Know!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Kung Fu Panda is a run of American Wuxia action-comedy films. This original franchise debut in 2008. And until today has two parts drop...
Read more

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
About Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 ABC has supported the prospect of a seventh season of elimination-based TV reality series Bachelor in Paradise hosted by...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date is just one of the curious reactions to be known by its fans. Season five Peaky Blinders released...
Read more

FEMA Recently Declared a $300 Increase In Weekly Unemployment Benefits Due To This Coronavirus P

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
FEMA recently declared a $300 increase in weekly unemployment benefits due to this coronavirus pandemic's financial impact.   FEMA Individuals in about 41 countries are eligible to...
Read more

California Wildfires Turned San Francisco Into A Hellscape On Wednesday

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
California wildfires turned San Francisco into a hellscape on Wednesday, covering Town in an orange haze.
Also Read:   After A Virtually Three-Month Lockdown On Account Of The Coronavirus, States Are Starting To Reopen
  California Nearly 50 active fires are burning in California right...
Read more

The PS5 Cost was”considerably” Greater than the Xbox Collection X, a new report claims

Technology Akanksha Ranjan -
The PS5 Cost was"considerably" Greater than the Xbox Collection X, a new report claims.   The PS5 Sony is to announce availability details for the two PS5...
Read more

Netflix September 2020 Releases Listing Is Packed full Of Big Premieres

Entertainment Akanksha Ranjan -
Netflix September 2020 releases listing is packed full of big premieres, including some of the most hotly anticipated original Netflix movies of the year.   Netflix Mixed...
Read more

Kamala Harris Depended On New Revelations About President Trump In Washington

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Kamala Harris depended on new revelations about President Trump in Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward's new book   President Trump   Rage to strengthen her myriad lines of...
Read more

Election Day 2020 Will Be The Culmination Of A Near And Hard-Fought Race Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Election Day 2020 will be the culmination of a near and hard-fought race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden -- Election Day   and the outcomes may...
Read more

A New Study Details Another Asymptomatic Manifestation Of The Coronavirus Infection

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
A new study details another asymptomatic manifestation of the coronavirus infection which could infect COVID-19.   coronavirus   The coronavirus may not lead to further symptoms, but researchers...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.