Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Netflix Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Latest More Information

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3: it’s a Japanese youth-based romantic comedy anime series based on the same title manga series, which was composed by Aka Akasaka and has been directed by Shinichi Omata along with the production assistance of Tatsuya Ishikawa, Naoto NakajimaTaku Funakoshi in addition to Toshihiro Maeda. Yasuhiro Nakanishi did the scriptwriting for the anime. They love humor anime show has been aired from January 12, 2019, to its second season that aired on April 11, 2020

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 3: Expected Release Date

The previous episode is that the next season was aired on June 27, 2020. The series includes 24 episodes, 12 in each of the year, and after its completion, the most critical question was will it be aired for the next season. And after waiting for a few months, the show makers had shown that the green light for its third season renewal, but the release date has not yet been announced.

After keeping in mind the present epidemic of coronavirus, and the recent launch of the season second closing episode. It’s assumable that the next season will take some time since most of the productions of movies and series are halted due to the present scenario. Nonetheless, it’s sure that the third season will also be based on Aka Akasaka’s works.

According to some sources, the next season of the lovely anime series will most likely be released either later in 2021 or the middle of 2022. So far, it will be produced by A-1 Pictures.

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Plot

The narrative revolves around two college student Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, where one is your pupil council president, and the other one is the president of their school. Kaguya hails from a wealthy family, and advertisement another hails from a normal one. They both hold feelings for each other but didn’t acknowledge their egoistic nature and have thought of whoever admits that love will lose.

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Cast

Kanna Hashimoto in the voice of Kaguya Shinomiya

Sho Hirano in the voice of Miyuki Shirogane

Hayato Sano from the voice of Yū Ishigami

Nana Asakawa from the voice of Chika Fujiwara

Mayu Hotta from the voice of Ai Hayasaka

Natsumi Ikema in the voice of Nagisa Kashiwagi

Yūtarō from the voice of Tsubasa

Masahiro Takashima in the voice of Miyuki’s daddy

Jiro Sato in the voice of Shōzō Tanuma

Amu Fukao in the voice of Kei Shirogane