Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Characters, Release Date, Cast, And All Latest Updates !!!

If you are asked to define love, what’d you say? It is an inexpressible feeling, the total impulse to protect someone/something? It varies from one to another, but ever heard Love Is War? That is right weeaboos, I’m speaking about Kaguya-same Love is War.

Taken from the manga of the same title, Kaguya-Sama did exceptionally well because the previous year (2019)up until December of 2019 it sold approximately 9 million copies in print as well as won the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award in the overall category.

The story revolves around Student President Miyuki and also Vice President Kaguya same, both of these match each other entirely and are very much excited to be with the other. But they’re too proud to admit and think of numerous schemes and little games to create the other one confess.

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Release Date

This anime adaptation of the manga series is broken up into 12-episodes per season the first season began airing by January 2019, the second season followed measures in 2020 (maybe delayed due to Covid-19) in April-June in 2020.

Not even a month has passed fans began demanding for another season, and since the manga did so well, it is expected that the next season will surely be there by mid-2021 (considering we endure the Virus). So, cheer up, and we may find some specials next year.

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Cast and Characters

First of all, both love birds whom we always root, Shinomiya Kaguya and Shirogane Miyuki, are voiced by Aoi Koga and Makoto Furukawa respectively. Subsequently, ladies and gentlemen, I present one of the ideal Waifu ever- Chika Fujiwara, (Have you watched the Chika-Dance? Or heard her Rap?) I mean regardless of that the hero or heroine is, Chika came with her smile and melted down us. Voiced from Konomi Kohara, Chika is Kawai AF’, and that’s a fact.

Next comes our Shuchiin Academy’s student council treasurer, Yū Ishigami, an introverted man who likes to watch individuals. Even after Kaguya’s (life-threatening ) dangers and Chika’s occasional beating, he stays in the Council, and only, so that you know he’s an underclassman.

Next is our unpleasant and creamy Miko Ino, she’s in precisely the same course as Yu however she initially loathes him to be lazy but afterwards harbours feelings for him, she wished to turn into the Council President and prohibit relationships and create girls wear shorts (I am currently against her). Miyu Tomita voices her.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Fragrant

Most Highschool romances revolve round their approach and confession however Love is War will require it to another level, although the next season is airing next year (mid-2021) still I’d like to ruin the day by throwing off some spoilers.

Kaguya-Sama Love is War, in the next season where they were able to see the fireworks, next day obtained actual awkward, but at the next season there is a high chance of the confession and, it won’t end there like regular Highschool romance, Miyuki will be heading for Stanford. Without the confession, he will also request her to join him at Stanford.

So, there will be a lot of things going on in Season 3, and there’ll be problems they need to tackle together.