Jurassic World 3’s Release Date, And In Cast- Sam Neill With Jeff Goldblum

- Advertisement -

The Jurassic Park franchise has spawned many films of the years – but several have caused quite as much enthusiasm as the upcoming Jurassic World 3: Dominion. The main reason for this excitement? A number of the stars from the first fans have signed on to this project, meaning we will see Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles and routine Jurassic Globe celebrity Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The better news is that after a delay in a generation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the movie is shooting once again. Sam Neill disclosed in August that his role started shooting on social networking.

When is Jurassic World 3’s Release Date?

- Advertisement -

Jurassic World 3: Dominion is now scheduled to release on June 11, 2021. However, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to postpone that date.

Filming on the World sequel was expected to start in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start date was delayed.

Now, though, filming is back on track, with star Sam Neill tweeting, he was beginning to take his scenes a couple of weeks following the rest of the production began in early July.

Even while filming was paused, it looked like director Colin Trevorrow is still working away on the edit out of home:

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum sing jazz in Jurassic World 3

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have found the ideal means to pass the time between shoots on Jurassic World 3.

Instead of dodging velociraptors and ferocious T-Rex, the pair’s settled down behind a piano to sing some jazz tunes.

Neill shared a series of videos onto his social media of the group crooning together on their off day. “Jammin’ with Jeff. It’s a day away. So we’ve been singing a bunch of old tunes,” Neill said.

Goldblum and Neill sang the Fred Astaire classic This really is A Fine Romance, before also delivering a version of this My Fair Lady tune I’ve Grown Accustomed to her Face.

Goldblum is currently a talented jazz performer. In 2018, he scored a number one album with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Another #JamWithJeff . Hers the thing- #JeffGoldblum flatly refuses to rehearse. So every time is the first time. pic.twitter.com/I0iFmHCpUo — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2020

Goldblum also toured with the band, delivering performance in the iconic Glastonbury festival. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will repeat their Jurassic Park roles at the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

The film started shooting in February in Canada before moving to the UK, but on March 13, before Neill had taken his scenes, the production was put on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have reunited on the Jurassic Park film – and also behind the piano.

On July 6, it declared using Jeff Goldblum, who plays mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in the franchise, also telling Entertainment Tonight the cast had received a 109-page document outlining safety protocols.