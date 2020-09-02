Julie And The Phantoms Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Every Single Detail Including Its Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Julie And The Phantoms are Netflix’s newest projects, the show is just one of the most anticipated projects made by Kenny Ortega, and we are super excited to see what he’s prepared for his viewers.

Thus, without wasting any more time, let’s enter all the facts we have on Julie and The Phantoms season 1.

RELEASE DATE FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

From the manager of High School Musical Julie And The Phantoms, year one consists of nine episodes, and this is a Netflix Original show.

Julie And The Phantoms are all set to get September 10, 2020 launch; each episode will be half an hour. Sadly, we do not have an official trailer for the series, but we’ll update our fans as soon as Netflix decides on publishing one.

CAST FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

Here is a listing of cast members We’ll see in Julie and The Phantoms season 1

Madison Reyes as Julie

Charlie Gillespie as Charmed

Jeremy Shada as Adventure Time

Owen Patrick Joyner as Knight Squad

Cheyenne Jackson

Jadah Marie

Sonny Bustamante

Sacha Carlson

PLOT FOR JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 1

The show revolves around a woman called Julie and her love for which she gives up after her mother; she’s reunited with music in her mother’s studio when the ghosts of three musicians eventually become her Phantoms.

Julie starts writing songs again and gains a good relationship with the 3 ghosts. We’re super excited to get a whole perspective into Julie’s incredible lifetime; that’s all for today. We will keep fans updated on the latest news about Julie and The Phantoms till then, continue studying with us!