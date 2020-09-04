Johnny Depp wants $50mn trial deferred as it clashes with ‘Fantastic Beasts 3″,, shoot

- Advertisement -

Actor Johnny Depp has put in a request to delay the 50 million defamation trial because it overlaps with his shooting program.

Depp has requested that hearing his lawsuit against former spouse Amber Heard be pushed, because the dates struggle with his filming schedule of the upcoming”Fantastic Beasts 3″, allegedly,

The shooting of this David Yates-directed film was placed on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With conditions improving in London, manufacturing is expected to resume in October and possibly finish by February. The new schedule is in battle with the trial dates, set to run from January 11 to 28, 2021.

“After the Court place the current trial date in this situation, Mr. Depp knew that Warner Bros. planned to shoot’Fantastic Beasts 3′ in London long before January 11, 2021. Covid-19 interrupted the studio’s strategies, inducing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having enhanced somewhat, Warner Bros. has set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case,” read the court record.

On August 21, the actor requested the trial be postponed until a week between March and June 2021.

In 2019, Depp had filed the defamation lawsuit against Heard to a 2018 op-ed piece, in which she wrote about domestic and sexual violence.

The document revealed that the actress has agreed to match up on September 11 to explore the delay.