Jason Wu Kicks Off NYFW With A Live Rooftop Show Celebrating Escapism

It may be New York Fashion Week, but the foyer of Spring Studios turned into so empty which you needn’t put on heels to pay attention to the echo of your very own footsteps. Gone from the NYFW hub’s grand entrance was the artisan café serving lavender lattes. No pop-up TRESemmé salon for a closing-minute blowout, and of the route, no VIP front room. The paparazzi out of doors outnumbered the handful of visitors trickling in, who were greeted by way of 1/2 a dozen safety employees with digital thermometers in hand. The event team of workers and most attendees were required to present proof of a Covid-19 test taken no greater than five days before the display. All visitors had to fill out a questionnaire and clear temperature-tests upon entry Jason Wu.

While the large foyer becomes void, the rooftop becomes colorful. Not with people, however with flora. The elevators opened to a lush landscape of palms, white sands, and a runway made of pewter pine planks. One World Trade Center peered over the tropical wonderland seating kind of 40 guests (no longer counting photographers) dispersed along the runway.

“If I can’t travel to paradise then paradise is coming to me,” said clothier Jason Wu in an interview straight away following his show. “For Spring 2021, I wasinspired with the aid of Tulum, my home faraway from domestic.”

With Art Basel, the Cannes Yacht Festival, Burning Man, and lots of cultural occasions pronouncing cancellations or virtual pivots this 12 months, many predicted New York Fashion Week to follow fit. While a majority of the shows will flow, Lowe’s is bringing an element of stay to the significantly pared down occasion. The home improvement store has teamed up with Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff, and Jason Wu to offer their Spring 2021 collections on the rooftop of Spring Studios.