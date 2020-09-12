James Bond: Look The Trailer Which Is New ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer

- Advertisement -

All of a sudden, what was supposed to be a standard week by even 2020 criteria has turned into the week of Bond… James Bond. With a new poster introduced to the wild, along with the guarantee of a brand new trailer for No Time To Die hitting the internet tomorrow, the last experience to attribute Daniel Craig’s 007 is revving up the marketing motors once more. Now is no exception, as some thrilling action footage has been condensed to an intense, quick burst, as you’ll see below:

The makers of Daniel Craig’s forthcoming James Bond movie’ No Time to Die’ lately dropped yet another intriguing trailer of the movie that gives us a glimpse of the charismatic actor stepping into the shoes of this iconic personality for the last time. The 25th film of this popular spy-espionage is all set to release in November this year. The two-minute and 24-second new trailer is filled with surprises and also loaded with numerous high octane action sequences.

After making us wait for quite a long time, five years to be exact, Daniel Craig is coming back one last time as James Bond in No Time To Die, and we can not be excited. Leaving us awestruck in four previous Bond films, Daniel Craig as 007, deemed no less than a superhero, has charmed us with his impeccable fashion and swagger. As we wait with bated breath for November, here are five looks from the NTTD trailer which we cannot look away from.

The timeless Tux: If Bond is a superhero, this tux is his cape. From Casino Royale into Skyfall, Daniel Craig doesn’t fail to appear sharp and suave while kicking some serious ass in the classic tux. Giving the audience a glimpse into some unfinished business to look after, we see Bond bring back the signature tux in style.

Just the 007 can rock suspenders at a gunfight: When Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn 9-9 said: “who wears belts anymore?” We agreed. However, when 007 gave us a sneak peek into a gunfight whilst rocking suspenders, we could not agree to this exceptional style statement. Looking sharp and classy, Daniel Craig rocked this look as he chases a powerful Safin in No Time To Die.