It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Another Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
When will It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Season Two premiere? Fans are tremendously waiting for the next season because Season 1 fell its finale on August 9.

The Korean romantic TV series It is Okay to Not Be Ok starring Kim Soo-Hyun, Seo Ye-Ji, and Oh Jung-Se is highly believed to return for Season 2 in this year. Nevertheless, the continuing Covid-19 pandemic shattered the entire entertainment business and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses.

Accordingly, the production work for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 is badly affected because of the pandemic scenario. A rumor is up in the internet world that the second season was cancelled. But, there’s no such official promise in support of it.

Fans could be wondering why It is Okay to Not Be Okay went off leaving the doorway for another season. One scene that provides clarity that the show could be back in the future visit the Kim Soo-Hyun, Seo Ye-Ji, and Oh Jung-Se amassing at one podium for the next season was Moon brothers go their different ways. However, nothing official on it’s been shown yet.

The finale of It is Okay to Not Be Okay Season 1 left the doorway for the possibilities of Season 2. The very first scene that paved the hope for another season came when Ko Mun-Yeong paid her mother a trip after the latter’s arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-Yeong a sense of closing, Pinkvilla noted.

Likewise, all of the characters in It’s Okay Not to Be Okay healed themselves at the close of the show with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans think that It is Alright to Not Be Okay might not be renewed for Season 2.

