It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Want To Know

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay Season 1 fell its finale on August 9, and now fans are questioning on Season 2 and its making. The West romantic TV series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo-Hyun, Seo Ye-Ji and Oh Jung-se is highly Thought to return for Season 2.

It’s Okay Not to Be Ok consisted of 16 episodes. The show endowed the viewers with a feeling of closure as they watched Kim Soo-Hyun’s personality Moon Gang-tae overcoming his fears for the butterflies.

It is Okay Not to Be Okay also watched Seo Ye-ji’s character as Ko Moon-young releasing a book that was different from her gloomy themed tales together with Sang Tae. Even Oh Jung-she’s character, Moon Sang Tae’s fantasy of taking a road trip with no duties on his shoulders has been fulfilled.

Is there any hope for It’s Okay to Not Be Alright Season 2? 1 scene that gives clarity that the show could be back in future see the trio gathering at the same podium for the next season was Moon brothers go their separate ways. However, nothing official on it has been shown yet.

The actor Park Kyu-young, who played the role of Nam Ju-ri at It’s Alright Not to Be Okay, recently had a meeting with Xportsnews. She said (via Soompi) on Kim Soo-Hyun, “His energy is actually terrific. I have noticed his dramas from even before I surfaced, and I was worried and anxious about how our teamwork could be. I asked him about a lot of things I had been interested in, and he made working together quite comfy, so I’m grateful.”

The first episode of It is Alright to Not Be Ok Season 1 began airing on June 20 this season. It fell its finale on August 9. The Korean drama series are usually known for finishing after one time as they conclude all storylines and tie the loose ends.

Likewise, all the characters in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay treated themselves at the close of the show with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many enthusiasts believe that It’s Okay Not to Be Okay might not be renewed for Season 2.

