It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Interesting Facts

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay‘ might be a romantic K-drama but unlike many titles in this genre, it has a gloomy, fairytale-like setting. Director Park Shin Woo (‘Hyde, Jekyll and Me’,’Phantom’, and encounter’) has never shied away from addressing mental health issues in his endeavors, and also this Netflix original is no different. The story is about three people – engulfed by their dark pasts. And the tale is story with such finesse that you can’t help but wait for the next installment.

Each episode is woven around a fairytale and leaves a message. No wonder, the thoughtful, sensitive show was able to set itself as one of the finest Korean shows on Netflix. Invoking compassion, awareness, and humor,’It is Okay not to Be Okay’ has finished its first-season conduct, leaving us with the next question – will there be a follow-up edition? We’re here to answer just that.

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Season 2 Release Date

‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ season 1 premiered on June 20, 2020, on Netflix. After airing two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday, it finished with its 16th event on August 9, 2020. Each of the episodes is also available for Korean lovers around tvN.

If you are aware of the fad, Korean romantic dramas are generally created as one-offs. And this specific series does a superb job of shutting off the entire storyline. What had begun as a tale of injury ends with the characters curing themselves and each other. The lead protagonists confess their love for one another and end up together. Also, we learn about Moon Yeong’s mum’s motives. Heung Ja is removed by the cops – and well, the first season has no loose threads.

As you can see, we do not find a motive for the founders stretching this series by another season. In one season, the play was able to leave its mark. So, in terms of content, ‘It is Okay not to Be Okay’ season 2 is probably cancelled. However, notable to say here is that the simple fact that its final two episodes showcased a significant spike in evaluations. Hence, there’s a possibility that the makers may commission a brand new variant, according to popular fan demand. In cases like this, the new iteration may chronicle the journey of the figures as soon as they achieve emotional growth. In the unlikely scenario that this happens, we can expect ‘It’s Okay to Not be Okay’ season 2 to release sometime in Summer 2021.

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Season 2 Cast

Kim Soo Hyun celebrities as Moon Gang Tae, an empathetic, orphaned caregiver, employed at the OK Psychiatric Hospital. Seo Ye Ji essays the part of Ko Moon Young, a children’s book writer and a person with an antisocial personality disorder. Moon Yeong has experienced a traumatic childhood and shares a troubled relationship with her parents, especially her mother. Oh, Jung Se plays Moon Sang Tae, Gang Tae’s autistic elder brother. Sang Tae wants to become an illustrator and frequently sees butterflies in his fantasies – symbolizing the fact he was the only witness of his mother’s murder. Rounding up the direct cast is Park Kyu Young as Nam Ju Ri, a nurse at the OK facility, who has a crush on Gang Tae.

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Season 2 Plot

