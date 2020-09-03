Is Wakfu Season 4 releasing soon or not? Check out all the latest details about the animated series!!!

- Advertisement -

Susan McKinney is the librarian at St. Joseph Township Swearingen Memorial Library. She came here from Indiana for grad faculty and also fell in love with the area. She has lived here ever since. She obtained her master’s in library science from the University of Illinois. She is an avid reader and enjoys mystery suspense fantasy and action novels. The literary canon is lousy with Chosen Ones. More often than not it’s your backyard variety able-bodied transgender straight white boy anointed the arbiter of equilibrium.

If your hackles simply went up this might not be the article for you. May you find milder harbor from the overwhelming majority of the western literary canon. And what’s so wrong with this What’s wrong with walking into a story where a humble peasant can overthrow a tyrant in which a commoner can turn into a king where sacrifice is honored and bravery turned to tune What’s wrong about that what’s wrong with wanting to be picked. Let’s start by discussing what’s great about the Chosen One trope.

Especially in this day and age when we feel helpless and isolated against issues too good for any 1 person to tackle Chosen One tropes remind us that even an individual’s actions can alter worlds and lives for the better. Additionally, they can notify someone’s sense of right and wrong and hopefully inspire them to great deeds of their own.

There’s an undeniable power in the idea that one individual can effect tremendous change such as Katniss turning her sacrificial part into the symbol of a revolution at The Hunger Games or the Abhorsen Trilogy Lirael going from outcast to unlikely savior.

I’m partial to Sailor Moon where an undercover crybaby repeatedly saves the world with her Meg Murrayesque refusal to give up about the folks she loves. We’re also seeing a push for more Chosen Ones from marginalized backgrounds which is an undisputed win not only for the marginalized children who get to watch themselves in the chosen heroes like Alice Kingston and Aru Shah.