Iron Fist Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

Following the Blockbuster movies, speculation for Marvels Cinematic Universe web series, Iron Fist is in the discussion that whether the Iron Fist Season 3 will happen or cancelled. This is due to Netflix, which will be cancelling various marvel web series, for example, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, and more. Because of this, it’s also added to the cancellation record and converted to anticipation. Let’ dip in and assess whether Season 3 has been renewed or not.

Expected Release Date

But, there was an 18 months gap convention followed closely by Netflix for Iron Fist, and it seems like this time it’ll be broken for sure. There are several reasons to do this as the Coronavirus has become a significant reason behind its delaying projects. So that the business is facing some issues in their creation process. The secondary is reasonably clear that when there isn’t any green sign, then there are only only speculations around the show.

Cast

Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist

Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing

Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum

Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum

Ramón Rodríguez as Bakuto

Sacha Dhawan as Davos

Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple

David Wenham as Harold Meachum

Simone Missick as Misty Knight

Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary Walker

Iron Fist season 3 story: what is it about?

Obviously, it is early days yet but the season two finale does suggest several ways the following one can go.

Fans were pleased that the show prevented’white saviour complex’ from the finale and we are lead to believe Colleen Wing could become the new Iron Fist.

Other plot lines up for investigation include Davos, that has allied himself with Joy Meachum, and the above Typhoid Mary.

One character that has been mentioned but not seen, was Orson Randall. In the comic books, he was likewise born in K’un-Lun, and he would have several answers to questions asked by Danny. In the past two, Rand’s twin pistols actually belonged to Orson. Will we find him come out of the shadows in year three? Expect it to be the case and expect some rather big-name casting too.

And will Iron Fist (or some of the other Marvel TV show for that matter) address the events of Avengers: Infinity War?