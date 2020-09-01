Iron Fist Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Check Know

- Advertisement -

The second season of Iron Fist has only dropped on Netflix and, whilst we weren’t too keen, it’s gone much better compared to the initial batch of experiences of Danny Rand.

Fitting in the universe with other small-screen Marvel reveals Luke Cage, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, the martial-arts superhero show recently welcomed new’villain’ Typhoid Mary to the cast — a move that went down well with everyone.

Currently, Netflix has not formally declared the third season, but we’ll let you know if it will.

Here’s what we understand about Iron Fist season three thus far.

Expected Release Date

However, there was an 18 months difference convention followed closely by Netflix for Iron Fist, and it looks like this time it will be broken for sure. There are many reasons to do this since the Coronavirus has become the primary reason behind its delaying projects. Hence that the business is facing some complications regarding their production process. The secondary is pretty evident that when there is not any green signal, then there are just only speculations around the series.

Cast

Finn Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist

Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing

Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum

Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum

Ramón Rodríguez as Bakuto

Sacha Dhawan as Davos

Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple

David Wenham as Harold Meachum

Simone Missick as Misty Knight

Alice Eve as Typhoid Mary Walker

Iron Fist season 3 plot: what’s it about?

Obviously, it’s early days yet but the season two finale does suggest several ways the following one can proceed.

Fans were well pleased that the series avoided’white saviour complex’ in the finale and we’re lead to believe Colleen Wing could develop into the new Iron Fist.

Other plot lines up for investigation include Davos, who has allied himself with Joy Meachum, as well as the Typhoid above Mary.

One character that was mentioned but not seen, was Orson Randall. In the comic books, he was likewise born in K’un-Lun, and he could have several replies to questions asked by Danny. In season two, Rand’s twin pistols really belonged to Orson. Can we find him come out of the shadows in season three? Expect it to be the case and anticipate some rather big-name casting also.

And will Iron Fist (or some of the other Marvel TV shows for that matter) address the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War?