Irish sitcom girl series ‘Derry Girls Season 3’ Conform Cast And Release Date

By- Anish Yadav
Derry Girls is an Irish sitcom girl series from Michael Lennox for Channel 4. The storyline of this series sets in Northern Ireland. The first season of this series streamed in January and February of 2018 on Channel 4. Also, the second season streamed on Channel 4 during March and April of 2019. After this huge success of this series, the makers announce to release Derry Derry Girls Season 3 very soon

The plot of the last season

the series is about five teenage girls named Erin, Orla, Michelle, James, and Clare. The storyline of this series revolves around these five close friends and how they surpass troubles in the town Derry.

In the first season, we saw that Erin mixed up all the results of her school, and her cousin Orla was subsidized to a talent show. The second season showed the arrival of Bill Clinton in Derry. However, in the third season, we are expecting the series will resume after the arrival of the US president. Fans are also expecting to see an episode regarding Black Friday in Derry Girls Season 3.

Rather, the writer of this series Lisa McGee confirms that new episodes of Derry Girls Season 3 will set in a more hopeful environment for the girl’s gang. Their hometown Derry will proceed towards peace and the Good Friday arrangement of 1998.

The expected cast of Derry Girls season 3

We expect to see the previous cast for this new season. They are:

  • Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn.
  • Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin.
  • Louisa Harland as Orla McCool.
  • Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire.
  • Jammie-Lee O’Donnell as Michele Mallon.

Release date of Derry Girls Season 3

Channel 4 confirmed the coming of Derry Girls season 3 on April 4, 2019. Although, the makers have not confirmed the exact release date yet. But due to unavoidable circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot expect to see Derry Girls season 3 before mid-2021.

