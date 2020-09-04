Home TV Series Amazon Prime Interview: Borderlands 2, Bioshock Dev Talks New Team Shooter Drifters Loot the...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

Interview: Borderlands 2, Bioshock Dev Talks New Team Shooter Drifters Loot the Galaxy

By- Naveen Yadav
Ahead of the release of Drifters Loot the Galaxy’s open beta, Game Rant Have the Opportunity to sit down with Haydn Dalton, the Creative Director for Blind Squirrel Games. Programmers at the studio have been involved with cherished titles such as Bioshock and Borderlands 2, amongst others, but Drifters Loot the Galaxy will probably be Blind Squirrel’s first original game. Our discussion ranged from the challenges of growth to what makes a good shot and outside, but the important takeaways are the unique inspirations and mechanisms in Drifters.

Drifters Loot the Galaxy is primarily concentrated on traversal and frenetic, multi-directional movement. Every one of those exceptional hero characters is equipped with both a jetpack and a grappling hook, used to float around the map, launch into the air, and swing around corners at a moment’s notice. The visuals and actions are cartoonish and charming, with all the chaos of Smash Bros and the team-based hero battle of Overwatch mentioned as clear inspirations. The open beta will be live on steam today, also worth a fantastic look.

Q: What’s it like to operate on the studio’s own original game for the first time?

A: It has been quite challenging and immensely satisfying in equivalent steps. Blind Squirrel Games has existed for 10 years, to be allowed to help them produce their first original IP continues to be an honor.

Q: What will be the additional challenges connected with that? What are the advantages?

A: Being a self-funded writer and writer has enabled us to create our conclusions about every facet of the game we create. This allows for a great deal of freedom, but it also doubles the pressure to deliver on both sides.

Q: Are there some specific games you have worked as a team which has helped tell how you designed this one? For instance, did the team take away anything from working on Borderlands two or Sunset Overdrive that helped in creating this?

A: I do think that having team members who have been subjected to big AAA games such as the ones that you have mentioned has helped inspire the grade we want to hit, but would not point to them as names which directed us on what we had been performing on Drifters. We have team members who have been a part of some enormous, first shooter franchises, so we leaned in their experiences and into our expectations of what creates a pleasure shoot.

Fans are...
