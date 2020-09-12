- Advertisement -

Inside Look Rick Remender New ‘Chaotically’ Fun Comic ‘The Scumbag’

Imagine the bottom, grossest, and most pitiful creature on Planet Earth. Ok, now multiply that intellectual photo by using a thousand billion and you’ll have an indistinct understanding of Ernie Ray Clementine, the debauched anti-hero of Rick Remender’s state-of-the-art comedian ebook series, The Scumbag Inside Look Rick .

The artist acknowledged for creating Deadly Class has teamed with illustrators Moreno Dionisio (Black Science) and Lewis LaRosa (Bloodshot Reborn) for a disreputable take at the espionage genre with a story approximately ridden lowlife (the name making experience now. who by accident will become a secret agent after he errors a syringe of excellent-powered serum for a dose of heroin.

“First off, we have the incredible Nic Klein giving us a look at Ernie Ray Clementine, Agent Scumbag, as well as some of the other cast members, including the villainous Scorpionus and their leader The Prosoma,” Remender said in a statement. “Sister Mary, our actual super spy, is stuck working with this garbage person, but at least she gets to tag along in his flying Trans Am.

Yes, Ernie Ray, and his recently-soiled trousers, are the arena’s best desire. The book, which goes on sale next month from Image, is NBC’s Chuck using manner of your neighbourhood sewer drain. Ahead of the collection’ late October rollout, Forbes Entertainment has the sordid pleasure of completely revealing version covers for the comedian’s top-quality difficulty. The first one was drawn by Nic Klein, artist for Donny Cates’ Thor and Ivan Brandon’s Drifter.