In Pennsylvania, a federal judge issue a ruling Monday that declare that the state’s coronavirus lockdowns are unconstitutional in no uncertain terms.

In Pennsylvania

The judge, an appointee of President Trump, said that business closures and limits on gatherings may be well-intentioned.

Trump celebrated the judgment, retweeting it along with a few dozen related articles on his Twitter account Monday night.

Pennsylvania was like most nations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,

shortly enough implementing a string of coronavirus lockdowns and associated mandates that included shuttering”non-life-sustaining” businesses to curtail the spread of this virus.

The measures also included clamping down on gatherings of 25 people inside and 250 people outside.

Regrettably, the constraints led several plaintiffs, including hair salons,

drive-in movie theaters, and a few Republican officeholders, to file a suit against Pennsylvania Gov.

Tom Wolf and his health secretary contrary to measures they maintaine were over-broad and infringe on their faith.

In a small surprise, a federal judge on Monday ended up siding with the plaintiffs.

That means, US District Judge William Stickman IV rule, the state’s actions were unconstitutional.

While the ruling, based on local news reports ,

confesse that the measures were an understandable reaction to COVID-19

and”were undertaken together with the fantastic intention of addressing a public health crisis,

” Stickman goes on to declare that”even in a crisis,

the authority of government isn’t unfettere.

The Constitution cannot accept the notion of a’new normal’

where the basic liberties of the individuals may be subordinate to open-ended emergency mitigation measures

Elsewhere in Stickman’s judgment,

he opined that”Great goals toward a laudable end are not sufficient to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge.”

One of the consequences of the judgment, plaintiffs attorney Thomas W.

King III told reporters after it was issue that the present pandemic-relate restrictions in place in the country, like restrictions on parties, cannot be enforce.

President Trump was please with the result of Stickman’s conclusion,

a judge that Trump appointed because he retweeted it out to his more than 85 million followers Monday night.

Together with close to 2 dozen other articles relating to how the state’s Democratic Governor

Tom Wolf, oversees its affairs.

Speaking of Wolf, his office said in a statement to

The Washington Post it might request a stay of the judge’s decision to permit the various restrictive steps to remain in place.

The latest data from Pennsylvania reveals its number of new coronavirus infections has leveled off —

and that the state has managed the pandemic nicely enough there it has one of the lowest ailments per capita in the usa, per The Washington Post.

That improvement would appear to point to a need to raise more limitations,

because as Wolf noted when announcing the imposition of these steps back in March,”

This is not a decision that I take lightly at all.

It is one that I am making because medical experts believe it is the only way

we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients.”