I’m Not Ok With This Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

The coming of age drama-comedy TV series is based on the comic book under precisely the same name written by Charles Forsman. The series released on Netflix in February 2020, along with the first season had just seven episodes. Nonetheless, the season was obtained with compliments and has been awarded an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a mean rating of 6.82/10. Normally, this is a rather good review.

I’m Not Ok With This Season 2: Storyline

The series explores the trials and tribulations of high school. The principal character, Sydney, a teenaged girl, needs to experience these tribulations and, at the same time, cope with all of her family play, an unrequited crush on her very best friend. These mysterious forces are gradually awakening in her in addition to her budding sexuality.

I’m Not Ok With This Season 2: Release Date

You have to be anxiously awaiting season 2. Regrettably, you may need to wait much longer. Considering the initial season was in February 2020, it means more time for creation and many more weeks post-production. It’s even worse since manufacturing houses are closed down after the international COVID 19 pandemic. But, we’re optimistic that creation will begin before the season ends and thus assures us that the season is going to be released in late 2021. Otherwise, we’ll need to wait till 2022.

I’m Not Ok With This Season 2: Cast

Netflix is to announce the cast which is going to be forthcoming for now 2. We could only be certain of the cast when Netflix finally declares the season’s renewal.

But, we’ve got an overall notion that the most important cast should probably appear after the season is revived.

Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak

Sofia Bryant as Dina

Kathleen Rose Perkins playing with Maggie Novak

Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber

Aidan Wojtak-Hissong playing with Liam Novak

Oh, and that guy who plays the mysterious guy in year 1, will make a comeback. We do not anticipate Richard Ellis, playing as Brad Lewis, Dina’s Jock boyfriend. Sydney’s magic forces left his head burst, and consequently, Brad is not likely to produce a comeback with that injury.

I’m Not Ok With This Season 2: Plot

With no declared renewal, it’s difficult to state what we would anticipate in this entire season. But, taking into consideration the turn that season 1 shot, we’ve got a rough idea about what’s very likely to take place. We expect several queries to be answered in season 2. For example, who’s after Sydney, what’s going to happen to her later she murdered Brad, will Sydney series to Dina regarding her abilities and murdering Brad. We’ll also expect to find out whether you can find different individuals with abilities such as the people of Sydney.