Home Entertainment I Know This Much Is True season 2: know the cast, plot...
EntertainmentTV Series

I Know This Much Is True season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show I Know This Much Is True is an American tv mini-series. This exciting show includes drama genres. The series was first aired on May 10, 2020. And the show was first premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. The show was developed by Derek Cianfrance and Jeffrey T. Bernstein was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Michael Greyeyes, Gabe Fazio, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O’DonnellO’Donnell and Imogen Poots. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 6 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.2/10 from IMDb and 73% from Rotten Tomatoes.

I Know This Much Is True season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we done don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Ruffalo as Dominick, Melissa Leo as Ma, john Procaccino as ray bridsey, rob humble as Leo, Michael grey eyes as Ralph drink water, Gabe Fazio as Shawn Tedesco, Juliette lewis as Nedra frank, Aisling franciosi as young Dessa, bruce greenwood as Dr. hue.

I Know This Much Is True season 2 plot

The previous season was not clear towards the ending so it is for sure that season 2 will pick up from where season 1 left us. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

I Know This Much Is True season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on May 10, 2020 on Disney plus Hotstar. But for now we done don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

