I Am Not Okay With This Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Recant Information

By- Mugdha Singh
I am not okay with this season 1 concluded with a big cliffhanger episode and left the fans wondering about the future. There are some big questions that need to be answered in I am not okay with this season 2. Although the ending was left open, the makers, as well as the streaming service, haven’t confirmed whether there’ll be a season two or not. And the fans are clearly not okay with this, so let’s dive in and have a look at the possibilities of season two.

Will, there be a I am not okay with this season 2?

As mentioned earlier, the first season had an open ending which suggests that the story would continue sooner or later. Thus, an adaptation of Jonathan Entwistle and Shawn Levy will surely get back. It seems like the show was deliberately made for Netflix since it is influenced by a lot of shows from the streaming service, for instance, The end of the f***ing world, Strangers Things etc.

However, Levy told the media that they haven’t been informed about the further seasons yet. But they really wished to work for more seasons in the incredible show.

I am not okay with this season 2 release date

Since no confirmation has been made yet, it’s difficult to think of the release date right now. Moreover, previous show by the production, You Know What didn’t turn out to perform well on television, so it doesn’t seem like they’ll be coming back anytime soon. And what makes the release more delayed is that the show also requires to factor in CGI. So it isn’t really appropriate to guess a release date so soon.

I am not okay with this season 2 cast

Almost all the talented actors who were a part of season one are expected to be back. The list of main cast members returning consists of Sofia Bryant playing the role of Dina, Sophia Lillis who’ll be playing the role of Sydney, Wyatt Oleff who will be playing Stanley Barber, Kathleen Rose Perkins who’ll be back to play Maggie and last but not the least, we’ll see Aidan Wojtak Hissong back to play Liam.

