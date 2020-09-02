Hunters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Details

- Advertisement -

Even though they’re playing catch-up with streaming rival Netflix as it comes to initial articles, the Amazon Prime Video directors are beginning to find their groove, earning scores of new audiences with recent releases like Good Omens, The Boys, and naturally, their smash hit series Fleabag. The streamer discovered itself amid a bit of controversy, but after teaming with getting Out mastermind Jordan Peele for 2020’s legit shocker of a drama series, Hunters.

Set in late-1970s New York, the show follows a group of badasses (led by screen legend Al Pacino) who’ve constructed to hunt down Nazi officials who escaped WWII with their own lives, went into hiding, and are at present working clandestinely to create a Fourth Reich. From that setup, Peele and showrunner David Weil conjured a trendy, hyper-violent saga which blends both fictional and real-world elements to drive its Tarantino-esque story. It seems the liberties Hunters frequently took in regards to historical accuracy pushed some very wrong buttons to the people behind the Auschwitz Memorial, that uttered the series for its”dangerous foolishness,” especially during certain scenes set in Auschwitz itself.

Controversy aside, season 1 of Hunters also proved a bit divisive with both critics and audiences. However, many forgave the series’ shortcomings as it often delivered the goods in terms of high drama, bombastic activity, and the adventuresome storey spins. If you have already watched the first season of Hunters, you know the finale episode had a couple of shockers of its own. Fortunately, Amazon bosses aren’t going to leave fans of this series hanging on those dizzying cliffhangers, since the series has only been renewed for a second season.

When will season two of Hunters release Amazon Prime Video?

We’ll go on and issue a suitable Spoiler Warning for Hunters season 1 now because there’ll be some coming down the pipeline. And just for the record, if you’re mid-binge on that very first season, or planning to watch it in the future, the finale twists are very much of this head-exploding kind, and should not be spoiled. Count yourself warned.

But if you are one of those exploded-head viewers who have experienced those spins, you were no doubt immediately desperate to understand not just if, however, when season 2 of Hunters would release so you could see just where in the hell this crazy story is headed. Amazon Studios heads kind of put series fans through the wringer by making us wait for a couple of months for an announcement about Hunters’ second season, however, they’ve finally made it official. Together with the understanding that we’ll get to find out just how deep this Nazi-infested bunny hole will go, the obvious issue is when we’ll get to dive back in for more damn Hunters mayhem.

Regrettably, the” when” of Hunters’ next season will stay a mystery for the time being, as Amazon has not yet announced a release date. And given that movie and television productions around the world will be jeopardized at best for a long time, there is no telling when season 2 of Hunters will be able to get before cameras. Bearing that in mind, we would still wager Hunters season 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video sometime late in 2021. But we also wouldn’t be shocked when its release got pushed to 2022.

Who will be in the cast of Hunters season 2?

While the release date for its next season of Hunters is very likely to remain an unknown for the near future, we should have a pretty good idea of which characters will and will not be returning to activity in season 2. That being the case, we will begin with who won’t be back in the proverbial saddle to the new season. Regrettably, the largest name included in season 1 of Hunters will not return for season 2. That name is, of course, Al Pacino. Ahead of Hunters, the acting legend had never seen in a small-screen series of any kind (rescue for 2003’s HBO venture Angels in America, which is technically a”mini-series occasion”).

Pacino looks in each episode of Hunters’ first season as squad leader Meyer Offerman. Still, it had been disclosed in the finale he was, in reality, a large evil Nazi himself, also among the prime goals of the killer team he was leading. That show ultimately resulted in his death at the hands of the protege Jonah (Logan Lerman). With Pacino out of the picture, series fans can take heart knowing the most of the Hunters team (save for Saul Rubinek’s Murray, who met the noblest end in year 1) should be back in action for season 2.

That list includes the likes of Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Tiffany Boone, and Kate Mulvaney. Of Hunters’ nefarious group of Reichers, Greg Austin, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin are presumably reprising their roles in the new season. Given that jaw-dropping reveal in Hunters’ season 1 finale, they’ll be joined by an as-yet named celebrity, tasked with bringing to life the embodiment of evil himself, Adolf Hitler. And it should be quite interesting to see who takes on this role.