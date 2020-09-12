Home Hollywood How To Scam Millions With Facebook Ads
Hollywood

How To Scam Millions With Facebook Ads

By- Shankar
How To Scam Millions With Facebook Ads, Shopify Stores, And Fake Products
John Koetsier

That’s why there’s been a proliferation How To Scam Millions of scammy-looking fitness product commercials on Facebook recently. I’ve personally seen dozens of commercials for fake Bowflex merchandise, frequently from “stores” with unpronounceable names and difficult to understand but extraordinarily similar web sites.

“Scammers are taking gain of Facebook’s advertising and marketing alternatives to promote something they can,” says Molly Borman Heymont, an instantaneous-to-customer retail entrepreneur. “Facebook does now not seem to validate the legitimacy of their advertisers’ internet site or merchandise, so it’s more of a purchaser beware state of affairs.”

After seeing 5 or six advertisements for fake Bowflex merchandise in a single day, I decided to do so.
The rate for the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells changed into $89, a fraction of what the adjustable dumbbells retail for. The SelectTech weights’ claim to fame is they can be configured for as low as 5 pounds of weight to as much as 52. Five pounds, that means which you have an entire rack full of weights in one small package deal.

Small, relatively talking.

Each dumbbell is roughly the dimensions of a huge toaster and weighs about 55 pounds with the desired base. They retail for around $four hundred, which makes an $89 rate factor appealing. Very appealing, like dropped-off-the-again-of-a-truck attractive. And not best became the hundred-plus-pound package promoting for 75% off retail charge … Transport turned into loose. From China.

Shankar

