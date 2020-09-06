Home Movies How Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Would Have Panned Out
Movies

How Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Would Have Panned Out

By- Santosh Yadav
Mysterio made his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but he might have done so years earlier in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4, had things gone differently — and he would have been nothing similar to what the Marvel Cinematic Universe did. Back in 2002, Spider-Man made the leap into the big screen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, which introduced Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborne/Green Goblin.

Spider-Man is credited to redefining the superhero genre and the summer blockbuster, and made way for two sequels. Spider-Man 2 had Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus as the villain, and is considered among the greatest superhero movies ever — sadly, Spider-Man 3 did not live up to this, and its overloaded storylines, subplots, and too many villains made it the most criticized film of the trilogy. Spider-Man 3’s failure put an end to all programs for future sequels, even though Raimi had a notion of exactly what he wanted to tell and the characters he wanted to bring in Spider-Man 4.

Through time, details on what Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 could have appeared like have emerged, and a few of the characters Maguire’s Spider-Man could have encountered are Vulture, Black Cat, and Mysterio. Vulture went on to become the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, together with Mysterio coming in the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, Raimi’s Mysterio could have been quite different to the MCU’s variant, also would not have had a major part in the storyline, as he only appeared in an opening sequence where Spider-Man copes with several C- and also D-list villains. But, Mysterio could have been played by Bruce Campbell, who cameoed in most Spider-Man films under Raimi’s lead, which could have been fun to watch.

Obviously, this could have been a very different Mysterio than the one played with Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The MCU’s version of the persona introduced himself as a hero from the world who arrived to save Earth from the Elementals. Still, it all turned out to be a lie, and he was a former Stark Industries employee who helped develop the holographic technology found in Captain America: Civil War, but was fired. Alongside additional angered ex-Stark Industries employees, they established the Elementals and Mysterio’s”hero” persona through drones and the above holographic technology. Mysterio’s final movement was framing Spider-Man for each of the attacks in addition to his death, and the cherry on top was him showing Spider-Man’s real identity.

Given that Mysterio would have had a tiny role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4, there is not much info to compare the two versions, but judging by the concept art that’s been revealed, Mysterio would not happen to be in his very best second in Spider-Man 4, that explains why he would have been considered a D-list villain. While it would have been fascinating to see Raimi’s take on the personality, Mysterio’s big-screen debut was one to remember, also will have large impacts in Spider-Man’s future adventures in the MCU.

