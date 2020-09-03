Home TV Series Netflix House of Cards Season 7 : Release Date, Cast,Plot, And Everything Is...
House of Cards Season 7 : Release Date, Cast,Plot, And Everything Is Here.

By- Vinay yadav
House of Cards is a political net series by Beau Willimon. It’s based on the publication of the same title by Michael Dobbs. It’s the very first Netflix Initial show that originated on February 1, 2013. It’s among the principal motives which raised the prevalence of the favorite streaming platform Netflix worldwide.

The political thriller was operating successfully during the six seasons. Ever since the sixth time was beamed, rumors have been going on seeing the shows a new Season. Let us know what we understand up to now.

Release Date of House of Cards Season 7:

According to the sources, the sixth time will be the conclusion of this favorite political play. Netflix has not made any statement concerning the seventh Season and will not intend to do so by the critics. The passionate fans are still awaiting their displays in the seventh season.

Will there be a Season 7?

Ever since Anthony Rapp had supposedly called celebrity Kevin Spacey for the sexual attack, not just the fans but his revelation has shaken the whole world. On account of the allegations, Kevin Spacey was taken out of the series before the Release of Season 6.

Since Kevin Spacey had abandoned the series, Robin Wright since Claire Underwood had stepped into the lead as the new President of the United States of America. The number of episodes was reduced to just 8. After the scandal, the odds of getting another Season appears very narrow.

Updates on the new season:

Rumors have it that the series may be wholly eliminated from Netflix. This could have been shot up as Netflix would like to keep it standing after the scandal faced.

Stay tuned for additional upgrades.

Vinay yadav

