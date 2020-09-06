House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Will there be a Season 7 !!!

- Advertisement -

House of Cards is a political web series by Beau Willimon. It’s based on the novel of the same title by Michael Dobbs. It’s the very first Netflix Original show which premiered on February 1, 2013. It is among the principal reasons, which raised the prevalence of the favorite streaming platform Netflix globally.

The political thriller has been running successfully throughout the six seasons. Ever since the sixth time had been aired, rumors have been going on seeing the displays new season. Let’s see what we understand so far.

Release Date of House of Cards Season 7:

According to the sources, the sixth time is going to be the end of the favorite political drama. Netflix has not made any statement concerning the seventh season and won’t plan to do so following the critics. The passionate fans are still hoping for the shows in the seventh season.

Will there be a Season 7?

Ever since Anthony Rapp had allegedly called out actor Kevin Spacey for sexual assault, not only the fans but his revelation has shaken the entire world. On account of the allegations, Kevin Spacey was taken out of the series before the release of season 6.

Since Kevin Spacey had left the show, Robin Wright as Claire Underwood had stepped into the lead as the new President of the United States of America. The number of episodes was reduced to only 8. Following the scandal, the chances of having another period appear very narrow.

Updates on the new season:

Rumors have it that the show might be wholly eliminated from Netflix. This might have been consumed as Netflix would like to keep its reputation, following the scandal faced by the show.