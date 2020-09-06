Home TV Series Netflix House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Will there...
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Will there be a Season 7 !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

House of Cards is a political web series by Beau Willimon. It’s based on the novel of the same title by Michael Dobbs. It’s the very first Netflix Original show which premiered on February 1, 2013. It is among the principal reasons, which raised the prevalence of the favorite streaming platform Netflix globally.

The political thriller has been running successfully throughout the six seasons. Ever since the sixth time had been aired, rumors have been going on seeing the displays new season. Let’s see what we understand so far.

- Advertisement -

According to the sources, the sixth time is going to be the end of the favorite political drama. Netflix has not made any statement concerning the seventh season and won’t plan to do so following the critics. The passionate fans are still hoping for the shows in the seventh season.

Also Read:   New Amsterdam Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

Ever since Anthony Rapp had allegedly called out actor Kevin Spacey for sexual assault, not only the fans but his revelation has shaken the entire world. On account of the allegations, Kevin Spacey was taken out of the series before the release of season 6.

Also Read:   House Of Cards Season 7: Know About Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Why Is It Cancelled?

Since Kevin Spacey had left the show, Robin Wright as Claire Underwood had stepped into the lead as the new President of the United States of America. The number of episodes was reduced to only 8. Following the scandal, the chances of having another period appear very narrow.

Rumors have it that the show might be wholly eliminated from Netflix. This might have been consumed as Netflix would like to keep its reputation, following the scandal faced by the show.

Also Read:   Good Girls Season 3: When Will Be Released On Netflix? What Are The Latest Updates?
- Advertisement -
Rekha yadav

Must Read

Wentworth Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Get Every Detail About It

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The fundamental character of Wentworth Season 1 is B. Smith. Bey is moved to Wentworth to try to assassinate his better half, Harry. His...
Read more

Breathe Season 2 : On Amazon Prime Video!And Get Every Detail About It

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Breathe Season 2: Breathe net series is just one of those blockbusters and one of the displays which are a massive success in addition...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2 : 10 reasons why the Amazon Prime Video series is popular And Get Every Detail About It.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
For enthusiastic lovers of Mirzapur, it is the Season of celebration as the internet series is coming back after two decades with its next...
Read more

When is Peaky Blinders season 6 going to release? Cast, latest news, and everything you need to know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date is just one of the curious reactions to be known by its fans—season five Peaky Blinders released in...
Read more

The Family Man Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Cast, And Other Exciting Information

Amazon Prime Anish Yadav -
The Indian action drama The Family Man will show the following season from the mysterious box of the Indian Hindi online tv series. The...
Read more

Poldark Season 6 Know More About Future Parts?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Poldark is an old British timespan show initially based on the eponymous digital book. The series devised by Winston Graham, simulation on BBC in...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need To Know New Update !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Circle Season 2: The Circle is a reality show on Netflix. Its first season was launched on January 1, 2020, and was brought...
Read more

Netflix Latest Update “Made in Abyss Season 2” Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Need To Know Everything?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
A Japnese Anime television series made by Kinema Citrus is a version from the popular manga series by Tsukushi. Furthermore, it has been serialized...
Read more

Cursed Season 2: What Could We Expect From Sequel Storyline And Many More?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are one of the wonderful creations 'curses' been loved by the audience. Let us find out if it'd have...
Read more

No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Major Updates !!!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Are you a fan of This popular Japanese anime No Game No Life? Then, you'd become happy to know that soon there may be...
Read more
© World Top Trend