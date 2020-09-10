Home TV Series Netflix House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update...
House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
House of Cards is a political web series by Beau Willimon. It is based on the publication of the same name by Michael Dobbs. It’s the first Netflix Initial show that originated on February 1, 2013. It is one of the principal motives, which raised the popularity of the popular streaming platform Netflix worldwide.

The political thriller has been running successfully throughout the six seasons. Ever since the sixth time had been aired, rumors have been going on seeing the shows a new season. Let us see what we know up to now.

Release Date of House of Cards Season 7:

According to the sources, the sixth season is going to be the end of the popular political drama. Netflix hasn’t made any announcement concerning the seventh season and won’t intend to do so as per the critics. The enthusiastic fans are still awaiting their displays in the seventh season.

Will there be a Season 7?

Ever since Anthony Rapp had allegedly called out actor Kevin Spacey for a sexual attack, not just the fans but his revelation has shaken the entire world. On account of the allegations, Kevin Spacey was removed from the series before the release of season 6.

Since Kevin Spacey had left the show, Robin Wright as Claire Underwood had stepped into the lead as the new President of the United States of America. The number of episodes was reduced to just 8. After the scandal, the chances of having another season appears very narrow.

Updates on the new season:

Rumors have it that the series may be completely removed from Netflix. This could have been consumed as Netflix would like to maintain it standing, after the scandal faced by the series.

