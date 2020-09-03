Home TV Series Netflix House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details...
House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
House of cards American political play is a web series written by Beau Williamson and directed by Fincher. It is a drama based on US president characters and adapted by the publication of the same name by Michaels Dobbs in 1989.

Initially originated in 2013 February. It is one of the principal motives, which increased the prevalence of the favorite streaming platform globally.
The political thriller is doing great in the last six seasons. Reports say we’ll be getting our hands on the new season shortly.

When are we getting the new season?

The show got excellent ratings on the stage; rumors say we are getting the new season shortly, but it is not official yet. On account of the running pandemic scenario, it is hard to say whatever. So keep hoping, anything is possible.

The storyline of the house of cards and Achievements :

Here is the story of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), is A democrat from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district, along with also the house majority whip, that are getting passed over for appointment as a secretary of the nation, decides to exact his revenge on those who betray him. Kevin Spacey gave an exceptional performance as Frank Underwood and left his place in the viewer’s heart. Spacey received the best actor nominations in the 20th Screen Actor Guild Awards, 71 golden globe awards & 18th satellite awards.

The series achieved an 8+ rating on IMDb and 75%+ on rotten berries. It is all teamwork and unites the challenging work of actors and the production team, creating a perfect mix of attempts.
On July 18, 2013, House of cards became the primary Primetime Emmy awards nominated series for the first online-only web series for the 65th primetime Emmy Awards and nine other nominations.

The cast of the series:

Kevin Spacey — Frank underwood
Robin Wright — Claire Underwood
Kate Mara — Zoe Barnes
Michel Kelly- Douglas

Controversies around the show:

Like other shows, the cards’ house didn’t go off because evaluations, the series got a pretty good rating on the platform. It is one of the finest thriller series on Netflix you may observe. But due to this defaming controversy, it got off the atmosphere. In last season Kevin Spacey, the lead performer, got into controversies.
Tons of the celebrities of the show alleged him to get the sexual assault & Molestation.

Anthony Rapp & Tony Montana blamed Kevin spacey for sexual harassment, so Netflix fired him from the previous year.

House of the cards was famous due to Kevin Spacey, therefore Netflix decided to stop the show as it would affect its popularity & ratings.

