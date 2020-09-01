Hospital Playlist season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Do We Have An Official Trailer?

- Advertisement -

Hospital Playlist season 2: Hospital Playlist is a South Korean health drama tv series made by Lee Myung-Han. Hospital playlist is the next installment of this Wise Life series, following Prison Playbook, which was composed and directed by the same men and women. This series is all about friendship, work, and daily life difficulties, which may also teach you how to have a healthy company. It depicts different facets of life in the most real and gorgeous way.

Its first season premiered on March 12, 2020, and became the ninth highest-rated Korean play in cable television history. It’s just wrapped up on Netflix, and fans are happy to know when the next season will come.

Here’s everything you want to learn about the upcoming season of Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Release Date

After the massive success of the first year, tvN revived the show for the second season. No official launch date has been announced, but the second season will drop sometime in 2021 on Netflix. The creators haven’t published any trailer of the upcoming season.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Cast

The Five main characters of the Hospital will reprise their functions, namely Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ahn Jung-won, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Joon-wan, Kim Dae-Myung as Yang Seok-Hyung, along with Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-Hwa.

Other supporting casts of this series, including the household of the five main characters, doctors, nurses, and medical students, will additionally go back for the new year.

Hospital Playlist Season-2: Expected Plot

This Korean drama is about five doctors who are together since their school days and are now working in Yulje Medical Center.

We watched Ik Jun express his feelings for Song Hwa and asked her to take her time from the finale episode. Meanwhile, Seok-Hyeong appeared pleased after deciding to stay at the Hospital and not taking his late father’s company.

Next season will pick up from where the last season left off. We’ll witness the stories of heartbreak, relationships, confusion, and many more life issues in Season-2.

The new season will decide whether or not Ik Jun and Song Hwa will become together. We’re also expecting to see the relationship between Jung Won and Gyro Wool.