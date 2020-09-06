Home Entertainment Hospital Playlist Season 2: Is Your Next Season Coming Is It Coming...
EntertainmentTV Series

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Is Your Next Season Coming Is It Coming Or Is Canceled? What Are The Latest Updates?

By- Alok Chand
Hospital Playlist Season 2- Hospital Playlist is a Korean medical drama Composed by Lee Woo-Jung and Led by Shin Won-ho. The duo has also collaborated on projects such as to reply to 1997′,’Reply 1994, and reply 1988′. The series aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide. The play quickly became South Korea’s highest-rated cable play and was loved by audiences all over the world.

Hospital Playlist Season 2

Is Your Next Season Coming?

Yes, the second season is coming, and it’s official. The broadcaster tvN made a statement that the series will be renewed after viewing its immense popularity and great evaluations from all over the world. It’s anticipated that the next season is going to be released in March 2022 even though the release date hasn’t been formally confirmed.

A Korean website Hankyung has claimed that the series may be published in 2021. Thus, K-drama fans might need to hold their breath for quite a while as the release dates may change depending on the pandemic.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Netflix hasn’t made any official statement. Still, it is sensible to anticipate that because it renews shows based on their viewership, it is going to air the next season also.

The second season will also be guided by Shin Won-ho therefore that we can expect to see even more of his brilliance. The throw has also expressed their excitement for now 2.

Expected Plot And Cast:

It’s expected that the second season will continue to follow the life of five mature surgeons of Yulijae Medical Center and the narrative of their 20-year friendship.

There can also be a focus on the romantic relationship of the lead characters, including Lee Ik Joon and Ahn Jeong Won.

Some personalities faced tough choices in year one, and some characters will see the consequences of the choices they made.

 

