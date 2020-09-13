Home Hollywood Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date, Possible Cast, Storyline And All You Need...
Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date, Possible Cast, Storyline And All You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
A Comedy Picture Released by Disney in 1993, It Could Return! It had become a cult classic, especially if Halloween is just around the corner. The iconic trio of witches will probably go back for a sequel. This is only one of the very exciting news we have heard in quite a while!

Place in 1993 on Halloween, it tells the story of a teenager’s name Max. Max’s family recently moved from Los Angeles to SAIL. Max feels unsteady using movement. While cheating or treating your sister. There, he meets with his crush, Allison. To impress her, Max volunteers to show her around the Sanderson House to convince her that witches are real.

When Is Hocus Pocus 2 Releasing?

The official date has not been confirmed yet. Sources say that the makers have not even started with all the filming. This is probably due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped a lot of other productions as well. We are optimistic that the creation will restart once the problem comes under control. Disney will leave no stone unturned to make this release a huge success, and to be able to do so, they need to be certain the entire filming process is perfect. Keeping all this in mind, we are expecting the upcoming sequel to release somewhere in late 2021 or ancient 2022.

Cast

We know that the first cast is getting old and there might be some ambiguities about their recruitment. But we’re clearing the air about the throw as they’re getting back to the sequel which would be the best thing for the fans.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimmy, all are prepared to provide Hocus Pocus another go. They are pretty enthusiastic about the fact that they got approached for the sequel and will offer their best.

Storyline

Currently, there are no spotlights about the storylines as Producers did not argue a single fact about the movie. Nonetheless, it’s speculated that the narrative will stick to the events of 300 years later and the preferred location in California.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

