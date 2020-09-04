Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer !!!

- Advertisement -

It’s been a custom to bring back classic movies in their reboot versions. Likes of many classical films get into their modern representation and lately the witch pack Hocus Pocus is at the lineup for the potential sequel. It has been 27 years since the first installment of the Hocus Pocus hit the displays.

Now the very much hyped sequel may be on its way in upcoming years, so let us discuss its release date and other crucial details.

Release Date

However, it is evident that due to the Coronavirus pandemic the filming of this project did not commence. So Hocus Pocus is currently a thing on papers and the implementation is expected to begin soon. However, the filming will probably only be possible when restrictions are put down to ease. The anticipated release date of the sequel will likely follow another fall and could arrive at the time of Halloween.

Cast

We all know the fact that the first cast is becoming old and there might be some ambiguities about their recruitment. But we’re clearing the air about the throw since they are getting back to the sequel which is the best thing for the fans.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimmy are ready to give Hocus Pocus another move. They’re pretty excited about the fact that they have approached to get the sequel and will give their very best.

Disney Plus

The sequel will likely not have a theatrical release as the flick likely to release on Disney possessed platform Disney Plus. That means you need to have a subscription to witness the witches again on your screen places.

Trailer

Currently, there is no trailer for the sequel as the project is just confirmed for the release. We could expect the trailer three weeks before its launch and fans are already counting for this.

Storyline Leaks

Nowadays, there aren’t any spotlights on the storylines as Makers didn’t assert a single truth about the film. Nonetheless, it’s speculated that the narrative will follow the events of 300 years after and the preferred place in California.