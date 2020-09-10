Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Recent Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus 2: Hocus Pocus was an original creation of Walt Disney Pictures, published back in 1993. This American comedy movie directed by Kenny Ortega, starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw. When it was mostly released, Hocus Pocus didn’t receive a good deal of appreciation. It received lots of negative reviews, owing to that Disney dropped around $17 million. This comedy film received its much-deserved recognition after Disney aired it on its stations, which makes the audience rediscover this movie and realize its brilliance.

This film has gained fame over the last few years because of its air on each Halloween. The story is based on three witches, who were inadvertently revived by a boy from Salem, Massachusetts on a Halloween night. This movie, because of its setting, continues to be replayed on a lot of Halloweens due to which it is now considered a cult classic. After considering the popularity it received, Disney decided to make a comeback of this classic after 27 decades.

When Is Hocus Pocus 2 Releasing?

The official date has not been verified yet. Sources say the manufacturers haven’t even started with the filming. This is probably due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped a lot of different productions too. We are hopeful that the production will resume when the situation comes under control. Disney will leave no stone unturned to make this launch a massive success, and to accomplish this, they need to make sure that the entire filming procedure is ideal. Keeping all of this in mind, we’re expecting the forthcoming sequel to release somewhere in late 2021 or early 2022.

Who Will Be There In The Cast?

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, fans can certainly anticipate the three lead characters, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison, and Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, to make a comeback in another season. Apart from them, the other cast members aren’t confirmed yet. One may expect new characters to be seen in another sequel based on the plot.

Has There Been A Trailer Launch?

Walt Disney Studios haven’t launched any official teaser for Hocus Pocus Season 2 yet. We are imagining that the lovers won’t have a glimpse of this sequel until and unless the filming winds upward. We are hoping to acquire more stuff in the manufacturers, until then, stay tuned for additional updates!