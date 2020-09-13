Home Top Stories Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!
Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Ever since it was reported last year which Hocus Pocus was finally getting a sequel ahead at Disney+, fans have been wondering if all three of those original Sanderson Sisters would be returning for the undertaking. Founded by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, every actress has openly noted an interest in returning for a sequel, but there hadn’t been any word about Disney approaching the first stars to begin discussions. This left some fans worried that the sequel would be going in a different direction by departing the Sanderson Sisters out of this story.

Now, according to a new rumor reported from The DisInsider, every one of those 3 initial stars is officially in discussions with Disney to appear in Hocus Pocus 2. Per the publication, it hasn’t been confirmed if some of them have signed on for the project, but discussions have allegedly occurred through Zoom meetings. If the rumors are true, then it is unlikely Disney will officially comment on the casting until the ink dries following registering Bette Midler, Parker, and Najimy to their deals. Given the interest of the actresses, nevertheless, it seems more probable than not that these discussions will turn out well.

“I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are quite hospitable to the thought,” Parker said back in May of the prospective return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. “I believe today we have gotten to the stage where we all have agreed publicly to the proper individuals that’Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.’ So we’ll see what the future holds.”

“Oh my goodness. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” Midler also said of a possible Hocus Pocus sequel last year. “We wanna fly. I expect Disney+ is a big achievement and I hope we have to perform it, as [Winifred Sanderson] is, of course, one of my favorite characters. I mean she is, in the zeitgeist. I’ve met people – I’ve met grownup people, such as 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds – that say, ‘Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on this.’ It’s so mortifying’cause I still look 35.”

Hocus Pocus was directed by Kenny Ortega and co-written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Its story follows a trio of witch sisters resurrected on Halloween night with a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Besides Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the classic film also stars Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Doug Jones. Although the film fell short of box office expectations as it was initially released in 1993, it’s become a cult favorite with regular viewings by enthusiasts all across the world every Halloween season.

For the Disney+ sequel, Adam Shankman will direct with Jen D’Angelo writing the screenplay. At this time, no details have been revealed regarding the plot. Production on Hocus Pocus 2 will reportedly begin in ancient 2021 in Los Angeles and Massachusetts. No release date has yet been set for the upcoming sequel. Given the continued prevalence of the first movie every Halloween, it would appear likely that Hocus Pocus 2 begins streaming on Disney+ during the fall season, possibly by the fall of 2021. In any case, let’s just hope all three Sanderson Sisters finalize their deals to return for the sequel, as the importance of including them can’t be understated. This rumor was reported by The DisInsider.

Rekha yadav

