Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Must Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Directed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus is an American comedy film first established in 1993. It was an original creation of Walt Disney Pictures. It starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker as the three protagonists, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw from the supporting characters. Hocus Pocus, if it initially aired on the theatres, did not do very well. It was disproved by the critics and received tonnes of cold reviews initially, which led Disney to shed around $17 million. Later on, after many years, this film about witchcraft gained recognition following Disney aired it on its channels, which left the audiences to rediscover this movie and enjoy its excellence. The film is broadcasted on nearly every Halloween due to its brilliant scripting.

The plot revolves around three witches, who have been revived by a boy from Salem, Massachusetts, by an error on a Halloween night. This film was initially called”Halloween House.” Still, it was later shifted to Hocus Pocus, as the manufacturers thought that the last name was implicating the movie to become more of a horror genre than humor. Following years of gaining fame, Disney finally decided to come up with a different sequel of Hocus Pocus following 27 decades.

When Will Hocus Pocus 2 Hit The Screens?

There’s been no official announcement with regards to the launch date of Hocus Pocus two yet. The rumors are the production and filming haven’t even started finally. This, in all probability, can be due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. The worldwide crisis has severely affected the entertainment industry and has put a lot of manufacturing on hold. The manufacturers of the sequel will likely restart their filming once the pandemic comes under management. Disney is expecting Hocus Pocus two for a grand success. Hence they won’t compromise with mediocrity in its production. They will take their time to produce this movie near perfect and to perform this could take some time. In case the filming resumes after this year, we may expect the film to hit the big screens by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Who Will Return As The Cast?

The manufacturers have not yet confirmed the cast of the sequel. However, we can rest assured that both lead characters from Hocus Pocus, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison, and Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, will go back for the upcoming release.

Rekha yadav

