Hocus Pocus 2: Disney Plus Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Hocus Pocus is an American origin humour movie. The first part of the movie was directed by Kenny Ortega. The first part was released back in 1993. The next installment will be
Directed by Adam Shankman.

When Is Hocus Pocus 2 Releasing?

The official date hasn’t been verified yet. Sources say the makers haven’t even begun with all the filming. This is most probably due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped a lot of different productions as well. We are hopeful that the production will restart once the situation comes under control. Disney will leave no stone unturned to make this release a massive success, and to be able to do so, they need to make sure that the entire filming procedure is perfect. Keeping all of this in mind, we’re expecting the forthcoming sequel to release somewhere in late 2021 or early 2022.

Who Will Be There In The Cast?

Though nothing has been verified yet, enthusiasts can totally anticipate the three lead characters, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Stephanie Faracy as Jenny Dennison, and Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, to make a comeback at another season. Apart from them, the other cast members are not verified yet. An individual might expect new characters to be seen in another sequel depending on the storyline.

The storyline of Hocus Pocus 2.

Sadly the storyline of Hocus Pocus 2 isn’t revealed at the moment, but one thing is for certain that the story will adhere to the witches into the contemporary 20th century. After being sealed from the first movie decades ago.

