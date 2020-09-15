Highschool Dxd Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Characters Whose Real Identity Was A Devil?

- Advertisement -

After a long wait of two or more decades, the arcade Highschool dxd is finally making its return with a fifth season. The statement placed initial fears that the show might have been cancelled to rest. Although the official premiere date still isn’t accessible, its most likely going to be published by early 2021.

Highschool dxd is directed at Tetsuya Yanagisawa. It came out on January 6th, 2012, and immediately won the hearts of a large fanbase. The unconventional plot of this story makes it more exciting and unexpected in the viewer’s standpoint. The series is also known for its light-hearted humour and moments of pure courage which may be a real tear-jerker at times!

Plot

Highschool dxd follows a high school student, Issei Hyodo, killed by his date that happened to be a fallen angel. However, he’s revived by Rias Gremory, whose real identity was a devil. Since Rias reincarnated him, also, he turned into a devil and had to become her loyal servant.

After the disapproval from enthusiasts when season 3 strayed away from the manga, it looks like season 5 will probably be sticking to the story in the 11th and 12th volumes of the manga. Fans are also expecting to see more of this white dragon emperor and the big red.

Cast And Characters

The cast of this Highschool dxd season 5 remains untouched. It’ll be following the same cast as the previous seasons. Including:

Ayana Taketaksu as Koneko Toujou.

Yûki Kaji as Issei Hyodou.

Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima.

Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory.

Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento.

Highschool Dxd Season 5

Although this isn’t like the well-known animes such as Naruto and One Piece, Highschool dxd brings its distinctive charm into the mix. It combines completely different genres to a single and manages to pull it off well. Coming into the year, this series is definitely worth the wait!