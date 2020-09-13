Home TV Series High School DXD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates...
High School DXD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates For Fan

By- Ajeet Kumar
About High School DxD Season 5

High School DxD is an anime show that aired on AT-X along with several other networks from January 6, 2012, to the end of March the same year. It’s spread by Funimation in North America, Manga Entertainment in the UK, and by Madman Entertainment in Australia.

High School DxD initially came out in the form of a manga strip from Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine in the September issue in 2008 too, in the July issue of this Dragon Magazine, in 2011. Later it had been released as a light book show, with a total of twenty-five books in its collection.

Release Date Highschool Dxd Season 5

Highschool Dxd gets immense popularity among its audiences and the Angels and the Demons are coming back with another sequel, High School season 5, to their drama. The genre of this series is Comedy, Harem, and Supernatural. We do not have any confirmation from the studio that if High School DXD Season 5 gets to start. Due to this Coronavirus pandemic, each anime is delayed by about 6 months.

In the event, the case of pandemic Coronavirus recovers, then it could be assumed that Highschool DXD Season 5 can be aired from the summer of 2021 or the fall of 2021. We’ll update you when we receive any updates concerning the launch date of Highschool DXD Season 5.

High School DxD Season 5 Plot

Issei Hyodo and two of his close friends are admitted to Kuoh Academy, a former all-girls faculty which lately become a co-ed association, but unlike regular colleges, the pupils here comprise of devils and fallen angels. The perverted Hyodo is saved from being killed on his first date (with the other school girl named Yuma Amano) from the pretty, buxom third season, Rias Gremory.

She is among the most powerful and undoubtedly the most beautiful angel at the Kuoh Academy. After having reincarnated Issei as a devil, Rias develops affection to him, and the narrative points towards a potential romance between the two. We will witness in the upcoming seasons how Hyodo goes on to dominate the entire world of devils and fallen angels.

The cast for Season 5: High School DXD

The season 5 cast will have the Exact Same main leads which include:

  • Azumi Asakura will be playing the role of Asia Argento,
  • Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou,
  • Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory,
  • Kenji Nojima as Yuuto Kiba,
  • Sean O’conner as Kiba, and
  • Shizuka Ito will probably be playing the role of Akeno Himejima.
Other celebrities will be cast shortly.

Ajeet Kumar

High School DXD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates For Fan

